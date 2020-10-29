ZeuxCoin Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $58,105.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00032165 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $527.89 or 0.04018742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00030944 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00226386 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZUC is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

