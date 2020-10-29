Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Zscaler to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $144.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $163.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $122,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,295.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $2,283,967.84. Insiders have sold 278,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,438,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 638.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $1,394,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

