$0.44 EPS Expected for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NYSE WLKP opened at $18.13 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a market cap of $638.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

