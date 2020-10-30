$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.84. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 118,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 410,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTS opened at $110.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $114.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.49 and its 200-day moving average is $89.60.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

