$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to report sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $975.05 million. Brunswick posted sales of $917.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.48 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth $128,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

