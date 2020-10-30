1,114 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 626.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 32.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in McDonald’s by 209.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 736,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,820,000 after acquiring an additional 498,385 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

NYSE:MCD opened at $214.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.74 and a 200-day moving average of $199.84. The company has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

