$12.55 Million in Sales Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post $12.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.60 million. One Stop Systems reported sales of $14.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $53.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $53.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $63.85 million, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $67.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet raised One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,750 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $127,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Reardon sold 19,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $48,452.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,191,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,823 shares of company stock worth $306,844. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Stop Systems stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSS opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 2.04.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

