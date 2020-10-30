$14.22 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will announce sales of $14.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $20.17 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $62.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $84.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $90.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $99.87 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $115.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%.

SOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.75.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $53,399.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

