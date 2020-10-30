2,017 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 531,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after buying an additional 589,456 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 574.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

SYY stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

