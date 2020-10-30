384 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after buying an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,124,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,720 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $102,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

