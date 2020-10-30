$744.60 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce sales of $744.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $711.20 million and the highest is $778.00 million. Crane reported sales of $837.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Crane by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Crane by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. Crane has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

