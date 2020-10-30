Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Increased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.3% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The company has a market cap of $185.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

