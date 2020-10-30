AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.47-10.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.42. AbbVie also updated its FY20 guidance to $10.47-10.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $80.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

