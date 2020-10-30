Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,618 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after buying an additional 263,538 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,501,000 after acquiring an additional 212,586 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $993,535,000 after purchasing an additional 71,012 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,018,630.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,368 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $461.11 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $221.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.