Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $317,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,618 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 41,853 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 45.8% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total value of $4,511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $461.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $485.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.42. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.