Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $95.00 at 140166

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by 140166 from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.69.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 147.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,635 shares of company stock worth $30,798,346 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

