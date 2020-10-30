Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADVM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of ADVM opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $904.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.69. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 139,680 shares during the period.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.