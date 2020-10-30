AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Trading Up 7.4%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares were up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 3,676,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,972,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Spherix Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.