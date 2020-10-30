Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.31-0.43 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.31-0.43 EPS.

ALKS opened at $16.28 on Friday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23.

In related news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $299,399.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALKS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

