AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $183,545.53

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $183,545.53 and approximately $266.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00017694 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00004573 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

