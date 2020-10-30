Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Cut by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.9% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after buying an additional 337,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Alphabet by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,454,000 after acquiring an additional 141,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,567.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,065.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,516.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1,465.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,739.95.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

