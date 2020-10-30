Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,744.95.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,665.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,516.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,465.28. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,065.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

