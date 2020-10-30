Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,744.95.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,567.24 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,065.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,516.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,465.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.