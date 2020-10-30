Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,720.45.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,567.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,516.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,465.28. The company has a market cap of $1,065.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after purchasing an additional 337,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $630,454,000 after buying an additional 141,341 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

