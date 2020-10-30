Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00 at Raymond James

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,744.95.

GOOG stock opened at $1,567.24 on Friday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,065.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,516.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,465.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

