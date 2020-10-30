Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,744.95.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,567.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,516.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,465.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,065.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.