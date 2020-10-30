Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 215.0% in October

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 215.0% from the September 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 26.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,195,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 251,029 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 3,983.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 910,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 888,360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 24.9% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 266,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,091 shares during the period.

NYSE:AWP opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $7.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

