AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 131 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,739.95.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,567.24 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,516.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,465.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,065.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

