AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 468 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,635,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

NYSE:KO opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $206.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

