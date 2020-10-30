AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 50 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $269.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.36. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.