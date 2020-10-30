AM Investment Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist Securiti cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

NYSE CVX opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

