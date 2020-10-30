American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Analysts expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to report $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $2.07. American Tower posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $8.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.08.

American Tower stock opened at $231.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.20. American Tower has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.99%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock worth $5,790,042. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

