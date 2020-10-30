American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $7.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.08.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,042 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,499,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,181,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 73.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,643,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,955,000 after acquiring an additional 182,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,536,000 after acquiring an additional 60,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $231.65 on Tuesday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

