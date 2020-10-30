Analysts Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.21.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

