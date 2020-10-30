Analysts Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.93. MetLife reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 124.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in MetLife by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

