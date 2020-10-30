Analyzing PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) & Jason Industries (NYSE:JASNQ)

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of PlayAGS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Jason Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of PlayAGS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PlayAGS and Jason Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 2 2 0 2.50 Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

PlayAGS currently has a consensus price target of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 238.91%. Given PlayAGS’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than Jason Industries.

Profitability

This table compares PlayAGS and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -26.80% -52.74% -7.66% Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19%

Risk and Volatility

PlayAGS has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PlayAGS and Jason Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $304.71 million 0.33 -$11.75 million ($0.19) -14.95 Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A

PlayAGS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jason Industries.

Summary

PlayAGS beats Jason Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

