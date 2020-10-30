Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.82

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 7240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a market cap of $324.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:APY)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

