Anthem, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Anthem in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q1 2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.40.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $274.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.60. Anthem has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

