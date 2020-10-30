Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Anthem in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.85 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.40.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $274.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anthem has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Anthem by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

