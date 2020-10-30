Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $979.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to report sales of $979.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $1.05 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apache in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Apache by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after buying an additional 3,694,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 144.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apache by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,206,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,782,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apache by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,543,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 10.1% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,902,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 175,071 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

