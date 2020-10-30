Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 195,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 36,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 32.8% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,630,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. 140166 lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.