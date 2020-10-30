Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,052,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,399. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $52.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

