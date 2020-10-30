Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.10.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AJG opened at $103.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $110.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,866,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,251,000 after purchasing an additional 835,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,836,000 after acquiring an additional 432,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,325,000 after acquiring an additional 80,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,582,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

