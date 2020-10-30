Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.47.

NYSE:AHT opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($16.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by ($1.64). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,900. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 510,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

