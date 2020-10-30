AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Cut by David Loasby

David Loasby reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.65 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

