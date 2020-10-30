Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $414.92 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

