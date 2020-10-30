Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Issues Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 12.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWFG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

