Bela (BELA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Bela token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Bela has a market cap of $95,472.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bela has traded up 27.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00402054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Bela

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,185,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,038,693 tokens. The official website for Bela is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

