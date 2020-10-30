BEST (NYSE:BEST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.50

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 113047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEST. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BEST in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Get BEST alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.66.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BEST by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BEST by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in BEST by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in BEST during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BEST during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.