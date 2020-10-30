BidaskClub Lowers FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FSV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.86.

FirstService stock opened at $136.32 on Tuesday. FirstService has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.41. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in FirstService during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in FirstService by 27.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 2.9% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 239,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 8.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

